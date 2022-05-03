Morbius has an alternate ending that still sounds bad

Remember Morbius? It wasn’t that long ago, but we had just about managed to repress all memories of the messy monster movie, until news of an alternate ending to the movie surfaced recently. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, the other ending we could have seen sounds just as terrible as the rest of the movie.

In an interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Al Madrigal, who plays Agent Rodriguez in the movie, revealed that the end product was the result of lots of editing and changes, which saw many of his character’s scenes end up on the cutting room floor.

The actor also claims that there was an alternate ending to the MCU movie, which could have seen things play out very differently. The scenes which didn’t make it into the ending include Rodriguez and Agent Simon Stroud (Tyrese Gibson) meeting with Michael Keaton’s Vulture in a forest, and also could have seen the feds taking on Matt Smith’s character, too. Truth is, whichever way it went, sounds like it was always going to be a mess.

“They diced it up quite a bit. I had some hilarious lines that were cut out of that movie,” Madrigal explains. “If they’d left in just 50% more of my stuff. I got butchered in that thing. I think that’s what they did. Because of COVID, they just had so much time to mess with it. They really messed with it,” the actor added.

“You saw a complete alternate ending to this entire thing. They made a good point. That scene you saw pictures from [with Michael Keaton] was shot during the day,” Madrigal said. “The rationale was, ‘We have a vampire movie. We can’t have the big final fight scene happen during the day.’ At some point, me and Tyrese fought Matt Smith. I shot for six days and none of that was shown.”

To be fair to Madrigal, he doesn’t sound too down about the whole situation. The actor describes how the opportunity allowed him to live in Chelsea, spend time in Amsterdam, and even take weapons training for the role.

When asked about the experience of seeing the end product being different from what he signed up for, Madrigal had a light-hearted response: “Whatever. It’s part of it. I really don’t care.” Our thoughts exactly, Al.

