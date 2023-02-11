Michael Douglas wants to do more Marvel movies, on one condition

Marvel movies have become so all-encompassing that soon every single Hollywood actor will have been in one. One of the more remarkable aspects of the ever-expanding franchise is how many respected veteran actors have become involved – they’ve even managed to bag Harrison Ford.

Other MCU actors in the over-60 age range include Anthony Hopkins, Kurt Russell, Angela Bassett, Robert Redford, William Hurt, Ben Kingsley, Stellan Skarsgard, Tony Leung, and Michelle Yeoh. Two of the biggest names in the whole MCU appear in the Ant-Man trilogy – and that’s Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer.

At the recent premiere of Ant-Man 3, Douglas was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet next to his wife Catherine Zeta Jones. He said it was nice to return for a third one because of “the comfort factor of knowing each other, you don’t have to go through the formal introductions again, you all know each other. Makes it very comfortable, and Peyton Reed being the same director. So it was a nice experience.”

Regarding being de-aged for Avengers: Endgame, Douglas said; “it’s pretty wild, what they can do. If only it could be real life, right? Being in the 70s again. I learned a whole lot. Things I never anticipated or expected.”

Regarding coming back for a fourth Ant-Man movie, Douglas gave the blunt response; “as long as I can die.” If you’re still struggling to wrap your head around the many Marvel series and movies, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5 – which Ant-Man 3 has kickstarted.