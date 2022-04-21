Legendary voice actor would happily play Beta Ray Bill in MCU

Keith David, a screen veteran in both live action and animated voiceover roles has expressed an interest in playing Beta Ray Bill in the MCU. As all we’ve had so far is a short teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder, there’s still a chance that the fan favourite comics character could be making an appearance in the fourth Thor movie.

Beta Ray Bill is a character who comics fans have long wanted to see appear in the MCU movies. First appearing in The Mighty Thor in 1983, Bill is an alien being from the Korbinite race. He has similar powers to Thor which augment his already super strong cyborg body and he wields Stormbreaker. He also joins the Guardians of the Galaxy, and we know that the Guardians have a significant role in Thor 4.

Beta Ray Bill was included in an early version of Thor: Ragnarok, but Kevin Feige decided that “it was so quick… and it just didn’t do it justice. And the feeling is, if you can’t do it justice, do it later.” This implies that there is a plan to bring him into the MCU at some point.

Keith David is a veteran actor known for The Thing, Platoon, Armageddon, and There’s Something About Mary. More recently, he’s become better known for his voice roles in the likes of Coraline, The Princess and the Frog, and Rick and Morty.

Journalist Chris Lovingood asked David on Twitter if he would consider voicing Beta Ray Bill, if he were introduced as a CGI character in the MCU. David responded; “In a NY minute!”

If you want to catch up on the MCU ahead of Thor 4’s release – good luck with that! – and we’ve got you covered with this guide to watching the Marvel movies in order.