Kevin Feige won’t back down on the MCU being Earth-616

Kevin Feige is right about an awful lot of things, but there’s one thing he’s wrong about. Marvel movies are not set on Earth-616, no matter what he or The Illuminati might say. Frustratingly though, Feige refuses to accept his own ignorance and has instead doubled down on being wrong.

According to Iman Vellani, the star of the latest MCU series Ms Marvel – who recently told Feige he was wrong to label the dimension the MCU is set in Earth-616 – Marvel’s head honcho will not back down on the issue.

“After I said that [the MCU is not Earth-616] on the Ms Marvel carpet,” Vellani explained during a Reddit AMA. “I saw Kevin the next day, and he just stared at me from afar and gestured 6-1-6 with his fingers and walked away. I think about that every night before bed.” Sounds to us like Feige’s taking an awful lot of joy in teasing his newest superhero over her rather nerdy nitpicks.

Don’t get it twisted, though; Vellani is entirely in the right here. The universe your favourite MCU characters inhabit is not Earth-616, even if it was labelled that in Doctor Strange 2.

Earth-616 is the designation used by the dimension that you follow if you buy up new comic books. Basically, if it happens in the pages of X-Men, Spider-Man, or The Avengers, then it happens on Earth-616.

The MCU, meanwhile, has a different designation. It's Earth-199999 and exists within the wider Marvel multiverse. So as much as we love Feige's work, we have to say he's completely wrong here.