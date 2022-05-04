Karen Gillan teases Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is Nebula’s last movie

Karen Gillan has finished filming her parts of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and she has suggested in an Instagram post that she may have hung up the blue face paint for the last time. Gillan has played Nebula in the MCU since the first Guardians movie in 2014. Nebula and her sister Gamora (Zoe Saldana) would end up being integral to the events of Infinity War and Endgame, due to the fact that Thanos is their Dad.

Gillan’s Instagram post features a photo of a director’s chair with Nebula written on it, and on the chair is Nebula’s silver hand. Gillan’s caption says; “And that’s a wrap on Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3!!!!! I don’t know if Nebula will return beyond this, it’s possible that this is her final chapter.”

She continues; “And if that’s the case, then I just want to say thank you to James Gunn for giving me such an interesting, complex and fascinating character to play. I have enjoyed this exploration more than any other character I’ve played. That was one hell of a decade. Thanks for watching…”

Gillan’s Nebula has had one of the best and most interesting arcs of any character in the MCU, going from a villain when we first meet her to a reluctant ally of the Guardians and Avengers, to a fully redeemed hero by the end of Endgame. Her role in Guardians 3 is thought to be significant.

There will be a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus in December 2022 which is likely to serve as an extended tease for Guardians 3. If you want to wrap your head around the various time heists and multiverses in the MCU, perhaps before watching Doctor Strange 2 this weekend, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 4.