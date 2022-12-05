Hayley Atwell wants Captain Carter to do more in the MCU

Warning spoilers ahead! Once Marvel Studios ushered in the multiverse, some of our favourite MCU characters got a second go at the canon in Doctor Strange 2 (titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)… only to die at the hands of Wanda straight away. One of these familiar faces who met their end during the 2022 Marvel movie was Captain Carter. However, despite the gruesome death, actor Hayley Atwell hints that Carter has much more to give the franchise.

For those who may not know, Peggy Carter is the love interest of Captain America, who would go on to become one of the founders of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, in alternate versions of the character, which fans saw in the Marvel series What If …? and the superhero movie Doctor Strange 2, Peggy is Captain Carter – the individual who receives the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers.

In Doctor Strange 2, Captain Carter made her live-action debut, but was killed by Wanda via a deadly blow with her own shield. Still, Atwell, who portrays the character, believes there is still more for audiences to see from Peggy in the MCU as a whole.

“It was definitely not, you know, the trajectory that I see for Peggy. I would definitely like her to have more to do,” the actor said during an interview with Digital Spy. “It’s so funny, because, you know, I did that ten years ago, and I love her because I love the people, and you never know [if there could be more].”

The good news is that thanks to the MCU’s newest trajectory, Carter may still have a comeback. Deadpool 3 has revived Wolverine, so there is no reason why Carter can’t come back too. However, whether Atwell will return as Agent Carter or as the alternate dimension, Captain Carter, is another story.

So far, no Captain Carter series has been announced. We will keep you updated if any details become available. In the meantime, here is our guide to Marvel Phase 5.