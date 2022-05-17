Disney Plus release first look at Hawkeye spin-off MCU series Echo

Production is already underway on upcoming Marvel TV series Echo, and a first look image of Alaqua Cox in the titular role has been released by Disney Plus. Echo was introduced in Hawkeye and the new show will be coming in 2023.

The series will follow Maya Lopez (AKA Echo), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community, in the hopes of moving forward with her life. Echo will feature a large Indigenous ensemble cast including Reservation Dogs’ Devery Jacobs, as well as Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

In Hawkeye (spoilers ahead), Lopez is the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia, with Kazi (portrayed by Fra Fee) serving as her second-in-command and as her ASL interpreter (as Lopez is deaf). In flashbacks, her father William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon) was killed by Ronin. In the present, she seeks revenge on Ronin and initially targets Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who inadvertently wore the Ronin suit to fight off Lopez’s men, before setting her sights on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

However, she learns Barton was tasked by an informant working for Lopez’s boss with killing her father and becomes suspicious of Kazi, who was absent the night of her father’s murder. After killing Kazi, she confronts her uncle, who is her adoptive father and boss – the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio).

We don’t yet know if D’Onofrio will appear in Echo, but it seems unlikely that Disney Plus will have introduced him and then not want to use him. Yes, there’s a question mark over whether he’s alive or not but this is the MCU – is anyone ever really dead? Now that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has also been enveloped by the MCU, he is also someone who could well appear, even if it’s just a cameo.

