Fan favourite Marvel character returning in Ant-Man 3

A fan favourite character will be returning to the MCU in the upcoming superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
It was revealed at the D23 2022 event that actor Randall Park will be reprising his role as Agent Jimmy Woo.
Agent Jimmy Woo became a somewhat-unexpected fan favourite character among MCU fans thanks to his appearances in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Marvel series WandaVision.
The news doesn’t tell us too much about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it will delight fans of the character nonetheless.
You can expect more announcements about characters and plot as the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date February 17 2023 nears.
Also keep your eyes peeled for a trailer, which will be dropping soon.
[More as we get it]