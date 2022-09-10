Fan favourite Marvel character returning in Ant-Man 3

A fan favourite character will be returning to the MCU in the upcoming superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

It was revealed at the D23 2022 event that actor Randall Park will be reprising his role as Agent Jimmy Woo.

Agent Jimmy Woo became a somewhat-unexpected fan favourite character among MCU fans thanks to his appearances in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Marvel series WandaVision.

The news doesn’t tell us too much about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it will delight fans of the character nonetheless.

You can expect more announcements about characters and plot as the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date February 17 2023 nears.

Also keep your eyes peeled for a trailer, which will be dropping soon.

[More as we get it]