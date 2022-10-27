Emilia Clarke’s Secret Invasion MCU character revealed by a gif

One upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series that has fans excited is Secret Invasion, which will star Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, and be focused on the Skrulls. It will also bring several high-profile actors into the MCU including Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke.

A few familiar faces will also be returning for Secret Invasion, including Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill, Martin Freeman’s Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle’s Rhodey. As far as the newbies to Marvel go, everyone is obviously keen to find out who exactly they will be playing.

A clue has been found if you search for gifs related to the Secret Invasion official social media accounts. Pretty much all of the main cast are featured in the gifs, including Olivia Colman saying; “You’re in no shape for this fight.” There is one gif that shows Mendelsohn’s Talos attacking Gravik (Ben-Adir), who is the leader of a group of Skrulls. And the gif featuring Emilia Clarke saying; “it’s the beginning” reveals that her character is …Abigail Brand.

Abigail Brand is from the planet Axus, and has an alien father but human mother. She has a half-brother named Lothithanriaxiaxus, who is a green, furry alien and a ne’er-do-well. She joins SWORD, which is a sub-division of SHIELD, and protects Earth from extraterrestrial threats (eg. the Skrulls).

It will be interesting to see exactly where Secret Invasion leads us and what it might be setting up in terms of movies in Phase 5 and 6. We know that Jonathan Majors’ Kang will be the main over-arching Marvel villain, but the Skrulls could possibly have a role to play.

