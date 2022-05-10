Elizabeth Olsen gets “feisty” when people throw Marvel under the bus

Every film fan with access to Twitter, knows the age-old debate around the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its status as ‘artistic cinema’. Directors such as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have publicly criticised Marvel movies as lesser forms of the medium. However, one action movie star isn’t having any of it. Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that when she hears detractors trying to throw the studio’s efforts under the bus, she isn’t afraid to defend the MCU.

Over the years, Marvel has given fans plenty of thrilling action movies, cameos, and now a sprawling multiverse. Some admire the Studio’s accomplishments, while others, such as Martin Scorsese, described Marvel as being “closer to theme parks” than actual cinema.

In an interview with The Independent, Olsen, who plays The Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, opened up on her thoughts surrounding the criticism of Marvel movies being somewhat lesser art forms. “I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” Olsen said.

“These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators – I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects.”

“From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening,” the star continued. “But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That’s where I get a little feisty about that.”

Regardless of where you stand in the Marvel versus Scorsese debate, no one can deny the films mass appeal or success. The studio’s latest outing, Doctor Strange 2, has already earned a staggering $450 million at the box office and a decent 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Currently, fans can see Olsen in Doctor Strange 2. However, her future role in the MCU following the new fantasy movie is unclear. When asked if she’d be back into the superhero franchise fold, Olsen said she was open to possibilities but didn’t give any more details.

“I don’t know how big the plans actually are,” she said. “But I’m down for anything as long as there’s a good idea attached to it.”