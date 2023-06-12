Elizabeth Olsen doesn’t miss playing Scarlet Witch in the MCU

Ever since that Doctor Strange 2 ending, Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU future has felt up in the air. With upcoming Marvel series like Vision Quest and Coven of Chaos, the ripple effect of the Scarlet Witch will continue way into Marvel’s Phase 5 — but Olsen seems more than happy to take a break from the MCU.

“I was really hungry to put that character [Wanda] away,” Olsen explained in an interview with Variety. However, she added that the Marvel villain and Candy — the murderous character she plays in miniseries Love & Death — can both be seen as “antiheroes.”

However, when asked by The White Lotus‘ Meghann Fahy if she missed playing the MCU character, Olsen’s answer was pretty resolute.

“No, I don’t,” she said. “I think it’s been almost 10 years of playing her. And I’ve loved it. And I think the reason why I am not calling Kevin Feige every day with ideas is because I’m really proud of what we were able to do.”

She continued, “I think WandaVision was a really surprising opportunity. If someone were to tell me that I’m fired from Marvel movies, I will feel proud of what we made. And I really am just trying to figure out how to load up other films and characters so it becomes less about the Marvel of it all.”

