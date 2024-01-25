Deadpool star was traumatised by cut underwater stunt

This Deadpool star filmed a traumatising underwater stunt, and the scene didn't even make it into the final cut of the Marvel movie.

Morena Baccarin in Deadpool 2
Trudie Graham's Avatar

Published:

Marvel Cinematic Universe 

With the Deadpool 3 release date not too far off, the Ryan Reynolds led superhero movies are officially becoming part of the Marvel cinematic universe, along with X-Men‘s Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

 

The first two comedy movies got bang for their buck at the box office, with the R-rating not doing much damage. Part of their success was the silly action scenes and zany VFX.

Not everything was shot using green screens and tennis balls, though, as one star unfortunately found out while filming an underwater stunt that left her not ever wanting to shoot in water again.

On the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the on-screen love interest Morena Baccarin said the experience was “the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do at work.” She continued, “I think about that and I go *gasps* like I can’t even breathe. And it wasn’t even in the film, made me so mad.”

“They sunk the entire apartment in a tank underwater and we had to be weighed down so that I could sit in a chair,” she recalled, “It had, like, an escape hatch, that you had to swim to find but it was also really dark, you know, and it was panic-inducing. It was awful.”

YouTube Thumbnail

We don’t blame the Firefly sci-fi series star for not wanting to do it again — it sounds nightmarish.

Trudie is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix who got her start working behind the camera in documentary filmmaking. After studying media and photography, she relocated to Barcelona to co-direct an independent feature before beginning to write about her experience attending film festivals and reviewing what she had seen along the way. Trudie has also written for Zavvi, Film Updates, and worked editorially at Film Daze. Obsessed with Arcane, camp 2000s flicks, and David Lynch, she likes the weird and wonderful more than anything, and would also take a bullet to defend Pitch Perfect’s honor. 