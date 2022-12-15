Deadpool 3 is filming soon, will be “raw, gritty, and grounded”

Fans of the Merc with the Mouth can rejoice, as Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has promised that despite the X-Men character becoming part of the MCU, the comedy movie will be no less outrageous, violent, and filthy.

With Deadpool 3 set for a November 2024 release date, Collider asked Levy if filming was set to commence on the production soon — and the superhero movie director confirmed that they were going to start shooting from May 2023.

“The truth is, the more digitally CG-heavy a movie is, the longer time you need in post,” he explained. “But obviously, it’s the first Deadpool movie in the MCU. There’s going to be no lack of visual effects. But it’s also a North Star priority for Ryan and I to keep Deadpool raw, gritty, grounded in the ways that those movies have been and that all of us love.”

With six months to go before shooting officially starts, Levy shared that in the meantime, they were focussing on perfecting the script. “We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping ‘Deadpool’ every day now,” he added.

“It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a Deadpool movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It’s too fun. I’m having so much fun, and I haven’t even hit the shooting floor yet.”

He continued, “I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it’s not just that it’s rated R. It’s that it’s so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.”

If you’re struggling to know your Logans from your Wolverines, check out our guide to all the X-Men movies in order. Meanwhile, if you want to know more about the cinematic universe Wade Wilson will be hijacking, be sure to brush up on the best MCU characters.