Daredevil star shares heartwarming Charlie Cox memory

By now we know that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin are getting their own eighteen-episode Disney Plus series. Unfortunately the rest of the characters from the three-season-long Daredevil Netflix series won’t be coming along, including Matt Murdock’s best friends Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll).

Speaking to the Inside of You podcast, Woll reflected on of her favourite moments of working with Charlie Cox on the series; “Every scene with him was a joy, but the beginning of season 3, we were going to do a flashback to the scene that just followed his reveal that ‘I am Daredevil’ to Karen, and he and I had already had a lot of conversations about what had happened between then, and the next time they met.”

Woll says that she and Cox were so invested in their characters, that the writers consulted with them; “So, when Erik Olsen, our showrunner on season 3, came in and said that he wanted to revisit that moment, he worked very closely with us, and wanted to know what had we imagined.”

Woll continued; “He wrote a pass, and sent it to Charlie and I, and Charlie and I read through it and discussed it and sent back some thoughts, and there were rewrites. There was this really lovely, collaborative back-and-forth, and when we finally got there that day to shoot it, it just was another one of those moments with him where I was like, ‘I’m just so grateful this is you, and not some a—hole who’s too big for his britches.'”

Charlie Cox recently made a splash with his cameo in She-Hulk, in which Matt Murdock and Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters certainly seemed to get along like a (ahem) bed on fire. We also think that he and/or Kingpin will have a part to play in the upcoming series Echo.

While we wait to hear more about the upcoming Daredevil series, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5, which should help bring you up to speed.