Benedict Cumberbatch wants more screen time with these Marvel actors

Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed the four MCU movie actors who he want to share more screen time with. Earlier this year the actor made his sixth appearance in the ever-expanding MCU with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Cumberbatch’s MCU character, Doctor Strange, has now become one of the leading characters in the superhero movie franchise, along with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. He’s shared the screen with each of these in his time as the Marvel sorcerer, but there are four Marvel actors he wants to work with even more, going forward.

Speaking to Oracle Time, Cumberbatch revealed the four names. He said “Samuel L. Jackson. I’d love to share some screen time with him if he’s still in it. I don’t know any more. I guess it depends what timeline?” He continued “I sadly didn’t have much screen time with Scarlett Johansson and I’d love more with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston.”

Obviously, some of these names are more feasible than others. With the continuation of the Thor story, there’s still plenty of time and space for future Cumberbatch-Hemsworth interactions. In fact, with their more fantastical powers, the two characters of Thor and Doctor Strange are particularly well suited for further team ups.

Equally, it’s not too hard to imagine Nick Fury knocking on Doctor Strange’s door should he require the help of the Avenger when Earth finds itself in danger once again.

It’s slightly harder to see how Cumberbatch might link up with fellow Brit Tom Hiddleston, unless the actor is willing to appear in Loki season 2. That’s because Loki’s future in the franchise seems to be limited to the MCU series, as his time on the big-screen concluded with Avengers: Endgame.

Finally, Johansson’s Black Widow will be the most unlikely for Cumberbatch to get to work with, after the character’s death. But of course, it’s unwise to ever rule anything out with the MCU, especially with the endless possibilities of the multiverse.

If you’re like Benedict Cumberbatch and ready for more Marvel action, then check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 5 explained.