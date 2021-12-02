Ant-Man 3 crew shirt gives first look at Kang the Conqueror

The Cosmic Circus have shared a possible first look at Jonathan Majors’ Kang in Marvel’s Ant-Man 3, on a crew T-shirt given to members of the stunt team.

The T-shirt depicts Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) helmet with a huge crack in it and the figure of Kang, in a comics-accurate costume and mask – is reflected in the helmet.

We were introduced to Kang in the season finale of Loki, in which he was killed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Meanwhile, Loki found himself in a new TVA with Kang in the more familiar suit from the comics. And it now looks like we are getting a fully comic-accurate suit for Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Kang in Loki isn’t necessarily the same Kang that we’ll be seeing in Ant-Man 3, as there may very well be different variant Kangs. If they are the same, which is also quite possible, the reflected image in the helmet suggests that we’ll likely see him in the traditional helmet in the third Ant-Man film, to go along with the battle armour we glimpsed in the Loki finale.

The suit in the comics enhances Kang’s already considerable powers – allowing him to lift huge weights, project a force-field and go for long periods without food or water.

We know that Quantumania is going to heavily feature the Quantum Realm and that is likely to be where Kang comes into it. Lang having a damaged helmet could have serious consequences in the Quantum Realm, so that is a significant detail from the crew T-shirt too.

You can see the images on this tweet from the Marvel Updates twitter account;

A first look at Kang The Conqueror in #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania via a crew shirt! (via: @MyCosmicCircus) pic.twitter.com/11zNzZlyTy — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) December 2, 2021

Quantumania is not due for release until 2023, so speculation is only going grow in the next year. We will keep you updated, of course!