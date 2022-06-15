Yes, Agents of SHIELD were fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

The first episode of Ms Marvel was packed full of more Easter Eggs than you can shake a stick at, thanks to Kamala and her best friend Bruno sneaking off to Avenger Con. And marvel.com has handily broken down everything that can be spotted in the extensive scene.

The location of Avenger Con is in Brooklyn, which has a close connection to Steve Rogers. There’s a mural honoring Iron Man and Black Widow’s sacrifices, and there’s a giant Mjolnir suspended from the ceiling. And for refreshments, there’s Pym Particles Punch and Ant Snacks.

And if you’re in the market for reading material, there’s advertisements on the walls for books written by people involved in the epic battle against Thanos depicted in Endgame; “If you’re searching for a first-hand account of The Battle of Earth, be sure and pick up a copy of the memoir I Was There… written by a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent detailing ‘the clash between the heroes of earth and the Alien scourge threatening our fragile planet.’ The book includes a conversation with Hawkeye, and a first-hand account of Tony Stark using the Infinity Gauntlet (even though the author was 6,000 feet away).”

If you’re still hungry after your ant-sized snacks, there’s also The Realm of Asgard, which has everything you could ever want to munch on – turkey legs, Bifrost macaroni, dried fish, deep-fried pickles, chicken fingers, sausage on a stick, Odin’s scotch and eggs, and Thor’s Mjölnir ale.

Anyone looking to take a deeper dive into Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord (who the inhabitants of Earth have amusingly started referring to as Star-Boy) can pick up A Pay to All Planets: The Peter Quill Star-Boy Story. It’s a 40-minute documentary series that promises to show viewers “wonders beyond imagination as Quill journeys through the universe in search of his home. Witness love, heartbreak, friendship, and courage in the best film of the summer and discover the secrets of the galaxy.”

