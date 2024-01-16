Martin Sheen believes this is his best movie

Martin Sheen is nothing short of a legend. The actor, who has appeared in some of the best movies of all time, may share a last name with several other Hollywood regulars but has a unique screen presence and comforting classic quality. But what is his best movie?

Sheen has, in the last few years, been a main cast member of Grace and Frankie on Netflix, in which he plays a gay man who, after decades of hiding his sexuality, decides to divorce his wife and live with his partner.

If Sheen’s funny, subtle, and against-type performance in what was one of the best Netflix series isn’t convincing enough, the actor’s vast back catalogue of film and television appearances will be. A man who starred in Apocalypse Now, drama series West Wing, and more has lots to pick from, but it’s family above everything with what he believes is his best movie – The Way.

“It was a family affair,” Sheen says, referring to his eldest son and director of The Way, Emilio Estevez. “Janet produced it, Renée appeared in it, Ramon appeared in it and Emilio wrote and directed it,” he adds, listing relations during an interview in the documentary Joe Papp in Five Acts.

“I think it’s the best thing I ever did,” he says. “When I saw it as a complete film, I said, ‘Oh my God, am I ever going to get a chance to do something that good again.’ I doubt it because it’s that good.”

Sheen has appeared in multiple of Estevez’s films and has often worked with his other children, Ramon Estevez, Charlie Sheen, and Renée Estevez, who all found their way into the business at one point or another.