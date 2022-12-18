Mamma Mia 3 gets a promising surprise update

Mamma Mia is everyone’s favourite musical movie series, and now, Mamma Mia 3 just got its most promising update yet. Mamma Mia was the 2008 smash hit musical comedy movie.

Adapted from the stage musical of the same name, the romance movie starred Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård. It followed the story of Streep’s Donna, who owns a hotel on idyllic Greek island as she reconnects with her former loves while her daughter, played by Seyfried arranges her marraige. Amid all the drama is numerous musical numbers, each a version of a classic ABBA song.

The sequel focussed on Donna’s daughter after Donna’s death, also acting as an ‘origin story’ of sorts for how Donna came to own the hotel and how she fell in love with the three men in the first place. It was another major success upon its 2018 release, news has since been sparse about Mamma Mia 3.

Now, speaking to Screen Rant, the director of Mamma Mia 2 has spoken about the potential to wrap up the movies with a third instalment and make a trilogy. He said “Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That’s all I can say. The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn’t it be lovely?”

Ol Parker is right to say that the Mamma Mia movie were a huge commercial success. With Mamma Mia grossing over $600 million at the box-office, and Mamma Mia 2 grossing over $400 million, the two fun-filled drama movies combined have pulled in well over $1 billion. So, Mamma Mia 3 seems like it would be a sure fire hit.

And, what’s more, it seems like all the movie’s stars (as well as Parker and producer Craymer) are interested in reuniting for Mamma Mia 3. Stellan Skarsgård, who plays Donna’s ex-love interest Bill, has been very open about being eager to return. It all looks very positive then, for Mamma Mia 3. For more feel-good fun, check out our guide to the best feel-good movies.