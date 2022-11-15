Channing Tatum sizzles in Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer

For a long time, we didn’t think that a third Magic Mike was happening, as everything went quiet after 2015’s Magic Mike XXL. However, a year ago (November 2021), we got the wonderful news that a third movie was coming from Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh. And now, we have the first full-length trailer. The movie will be released in theatres (not on HBO Max as originally intended) on February 10, 2023.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance sees Mike bartending at a holiday resort in Miami, where he meets Salma Hayek’s as-yet-unnamed character. After he impresses her one of Mike’s special dances, she whisks him away to put on a show on the London stage. “We’re going to wake them up with a wave of passion they’ve never felt before.”

This movie will see Magic Mike in a full-blown relationship with Hayek’s character, who has a British daughter. Mike tell her; “no one’s believed in me like your Mom has.” Hayek’s character says; “I want every woman that walks into this theatre to feel that a woman can have whatever she wants, whenever she wants.”

Perhaps in a nod to 1983’s Flashdance, or Rihanna’s Umbrella – Mike is seen doing a dance under heavy rain on stage and everyone gets very wet. It’s great that the third movie is continuing a tradition started in Magic Mike XXL – of featuring beautiful and powerful women over the age of 45 – with Jada Pinkett Smith and Andie MacDowell appearing in the previous installment.

The first Magic Mike movie was released in 2012 and starred Matthew McConaughey. The other members of his male stripper crew, the Cock-rocking Kings of Tampa, included Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Adam Rodriguez, and Kevin Nash. They all returned for Magic Mike XXL, but it looks like Mike’s bros won’t be in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, unfortunately.

While we wait for Magic Mike’s Last Dance to come out in February, check out our guide to the best romance movies.