Julia Garner has reportedly been offered the Madonna biopic role

Variety are reporting that Ozark‘s Julia Garner has been offered the coveted role of Madonna in the musical biopic that the pop icon is directing herself. There has been months of speculation surrounding the role, including reports of a grueling boot camp that hopefuls were subject to, including singing, dancing, and acting auditions.

Other names circling the role have included Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Midsommar), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation, The Staircase). Other actresses and singers rumoured to have auditioned include Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Sky Ferreira and Bebe Rexha.

Describing the taxing audition process, The Hollywood Reporter said in March that; “According to sources, the hopefuls participate in intense — sometimes up to 11-hour-a-day — choreography sessions with Madonna’s choreographer, after which there are choreography sessions with Madonna, herself. And then there are callbacks, which consist of readings with Madonna, as well as singing auditions with the superstar.” Universal Pictures are behind the Madonna biopic, which is written by Donna Langley and produced by Amy Pascal.

Julia Garner is currently gaining critical acclaim and Emmy buzz for her roles in Inventing Anna and the final season of Ozark. She also had the lead role in the best film of the ‘Me Too’ era – The Assistant, written and directed by Kitty Green.

Madonna says that she hopes to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

