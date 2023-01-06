M3gan has an unrated cut, and we might see it someday

Screenwriter Akela Cooper explains in a recent interview how the original script for M3GAN had more kills, and was more gory. An unrated version may be released

The secret weapon behind the greatness of M3GAN is screenwriter Akela Cooper. She actually wrote the script some time ago, before Malignant. Cooper now has a partnership with James Wan that will extend to the upcoming The Nun 2. In a recent interview, she explains how her original script for M3GAN was a lot gorier, before the movie was cut to meet a PG-13 rating.

In the interview with The LA Times, Cooper says; “No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point. … I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier.”

“Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. It wasn’t a Gabriel [Malignant]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom James was like, ‘I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.’ I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humour is extremely dark.”

Despite its PG-13 rating, M3GAN is still a fun horror movie with plenty of fun and inventive kills. Some things are implied, then happen off screen, or we see the result of a kill rather than the moment itself. There’s still plenty of entertainment to be had, but an unrated cut could also be an exciting prospect.

As for the secret to a great horror kill? Cooper says; “Start with the environment. It’s kind of twisted because you have to put yourself in this situation — ‘If I’m in this location and I’m 4 feet tall, what can I do? I’m this size and I’ve got these tools to use to kill people.’ But it’s also therapeutic. If you’re having a bad day, just write a horror script and kill a bunch of characters on paper.”

While we wait to find out if/when we’re getting an unrated cut of M3GAN, check out our guide to the best slasher movies.

