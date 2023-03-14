Lost is going back to the island in a new documentary about the series

We have to go back. Lost fans are rejoicing because, to coincide with the twentieth anniversary of its premiere in 2004, a new documentary about the thriller series is being released. The film, titled Getting Lost, will tell the entire story of how Lost became the biggest show on the planet, generating intense fan discussion and theories throughout its six seasons on air.

Lost was the definition of ‘water cooler’ or ‘appointment’ television, as it was released weekly over the course of six years. Each episode of the sci-fi series would deepen the mystery of what was happening on the desert island where a plane had crash-landed. The survivors all had back-stories which were expanded with flashbacks, and malevolent ‘others’ were found on the island too, posing a threat to the survivors.

All of the twists and turns would be voraciously debated over in schools and offices, and on the burgeoning message boards of the internet – with everyone arguing over their theories. The series starred a vast ensemble cast which included Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Yunjin Kim, Terry O’Quinn, Daniel Dae Kim, Michael Emerson, Naveen Andrews, Henry Ian Cusick, and Lord of the Rings‘ Dominic Monaghan.

The film will be overseen by filmmaker Taylor Morden, who directed The Last Blockbuster. In a statement via The Independent, he said; “Lost was a show that meant so much to so many people, including me! It came at a time when we all still gathered around the TV week-to-week to find out what would happen next.”

He continued; “I want to make a film that celebrates the impact that the show had on the pop culture landscape, examines the missteps, and perhaps reveals the true meaning of Lost. Love it or hate it, Lost was a pivotal show and paved the way for the new golden era of television that we all know and love today.”

Check out the best Netflix documentaries you can stream right now.