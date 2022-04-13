New LEGO Star Wars sets for April available for pre-order

For fans of that galaxy far, far away, there’s no shortage of new content, and many will be happy to hear that there are several new additions to the LEGO Star Wars line coming out in the latter half of this month. In total, four new sets are being released, and pre-orders are already open for any avid collectors.

Three of the four new sets are a little bit different from your standard LEGO Star Wars sets, because they are made as dioramas. What this means is that they all have a base plate (with a snazzy quote on it) on which various scenes from the original trilogy have been recreated. It looks pretty darn cool, especially for anybody who likes to have their LEGO sets up around the house as decorations.

But whether you prefer the classic style for your LEGO sets, or are intrigued by the more artistic look of the dioramas, we’ve got an overview of each of the four sets here. Check them out.

The four new sets are:

Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama

Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama

Death Star Trench Run Diorama

Republic Fighter Tank

LEGO Star Wars: Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama

In Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, our heroes become trapped in the Death Star’s trash compactor as they attempt to rescue Princess Leia from Darth Vader. This scene has been lovingly recreated as a LEGO set, which even includes movable walls to simulate the movement of the compactor.

Along with the trash compactor itself and all the pieces of junk in it, you get LEGO mini-figures of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in Storm Trooper armour, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and even C-3PO and R2D2.

LEGO Star Wars: Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama

One of the most iconic locations in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back is the swamp planet Dagobah, where Luke was trained in the Jedi ways by Yoda. This diorama includes Yoda’s little swamp house, as well as several Dagobah trees, and even the wing of Luke’s X-Wing sticking out from the mud.

It comes with a LEGO mini-figure of Luke (wearing the clothes he wore during his training session), Yoda, and even a mud spattered R2D2. It’s a wonderful tribute to what is one of the most popular movies in the Star Wars canon.

LEGO Star Wars: Death Star Trench Run Diorama

Another Episode IV set here. This one portrays the climax of the movie (spoiler alert, by the way, based on the tiny chance you’ve never seen the ending), where Luke successfully managed to blow up the Death Star with a little help from the Force and a conveniently located ventilation shaft.

Though it doesn’t include any mini-figures, this set has a miniature X-Wing being chased by three TIE Fighters, all of which are set against a beautifully intricate Death Star trench.

LEGO Star Wars: Republic Fighter Tank

This is the last of the new LEGO Star Wars sets to be released on April 26, and the only one of them not to be a diorama. The Republic Fighter tank comes from the prequel era of the saga, with Mace Windu, three Clone Troopers, and two Battle Droids.

This is the cheapest set of the lot (I guess those base plates really bump up the production cost), and a great addition to any LEGO Star Wars vehicle collections.

This is the cheapest set of the lot (I guess those base plates really bump up the production cost), and a great addition to any LEGO Star Wars vehicle collections.