Lego Star Wars advent calendar is 30% off for Black Friday

The Lego Star Wars advent calendars are gifts that just keep on giving, and they’re currently available with a cool 30% discount thanks to Lego’s Black Friday sale. Rather than a piece of chocolate each day that’s food for the stomach, the Lego Star Wars set includes a miniature figure or model inside each day, which is food for the heart and soul. Unfortunately, these are sold out in the UK.

The Star Wars franchise, of course, reached its peak in 1978 with the release of the beloved Christmas feature, the Star Wars Holiday Special, which is renowned not only as the definitive sci-fi experience, but also the definitive Christmas movie experience. Okay, maybe that’s not true in anyway, but there’s something very appealing about seeing the likes of C-3PO and R2D2 wearing Christmas jumpers.

This set contains a plethora of the best Star Wars characters all of which have a some kind of connection to Christmas, winter, or the holidays at large. In addition to characters and vehicles that you’d recognise from the ice planet Hoth, you’ve also got Darth Vader wearing comical holiday vest that shows the Death Star setting over a tropical beach. It draws from various points in the Star Wars timeline, so you’ll see Battle Droids in there, but you’ll also see the Empire’s forces.

Lego sets are often on the pricey side, so it’s good to grab something like this during the Black Friday sales. Collectors in particular are going to want to make sure they don’t miss their change to grab this – you’ll be kicking yourself if in five years time Christmas jumper C-3PO is worth hundreds of dollars on his own.

Meanwhile, if you have any young Star Wars fans in your life, this could be a nice way to give them a little present to look forward to throughout the whole December period. They’ll get to enjoy a little of the magic of Christmas every day during the lead-up.

