Top Gun 2 has inspired Reese Witherspoon for Legally Blonde 3

Since Elle Woods took the bar by storm over twenty years ago, people have been clamouring for more from the pink princess. A sequel came in 2003, and there’s even been a musical version, but the demand for a third movie has never gone away. Legally Blonde 3 has been gestating for some time now, co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor.

Reese Witherspoon has now provided an update on the long-awaited comedy movie, and how she’s been inspired by the success of Top Gun 2. Speaking to USA Today, Witherspoon said; “I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way.”

“It’s just like Top Gun – they waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people (back) then.”

Witherspoon concluded; “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.” Legacy sequels are becoming more and more popular, and the success of Top Gun 2 means we’re probably going to get even more.

This year will bring Hocus Pocus 2 after an almost 30 year gap. And in recent years, we’ve had the likes of The Matrix Resurrections, Candyman, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Bad Boys For Life, and Scream 5. Some critically-acclaimed legacy sequels include Doctor Sleep (which is a sequel to The Shining), Blade Runner 2049, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

