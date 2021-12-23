A24 movie Lamb now available to stream on-demand

Good news, weird horror movie fans, you can now check out one of the stranger films of the year at home. Lamb, a surreal monster movie about a couple raising a human-sheep hybrid, is now readily available on many streaming services and on-demand platforms.

Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote the script with Sjón, the A24 film has enjoyed a warm reception from critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently boasts a distinctly fresh 86%, having garnered strong reviews from festival screenings and a limited theatrical release in the US and UK. The debut feature from Jóhannsson, Lamb, received the Prize of Originality from this year’s Cannes Film Festival, highlighting just how much of a curveball it is.

Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason lead the cast as parents María and Ingvar, who adopt their humanoid lamb mutant when they find it among their herd. The picture is set in Iceland and explores themes of folklore, the natural order, and the cost of human interference with animals and the land. All cheery stuff, really.

You can watch a trailer below – it went viral when it first came out because of how strange and leftfield it looks. Safe to say it’s lived up to that reputation!

The official synopsis reads: “Lamb is the story of a childless couple, María (Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snaer Gudnason), who are sheep farmers in Iceland. On Christmas Eve, they find a newborn who is half-human, half sheep.”

You can find a full list of places to check out Lamb on the official site. Possibilities include YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. If you’re in the UK, you can find it on MUBI, where you can get a seven-day free trial.

