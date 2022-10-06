Knives Out 2 to get biggest theatrical release for a Netflix movie yet

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is set to be released in the top 3 biggest US cinema chains over Thanksgiving for a one-week sneak preview, before landing on Netflix a month later. Rian Johnson’s sequel to the popular whodunnit, which made over $300 million at the box office in 2019, will play at 600 movie theatres – across the AMC, Regal and Cinemark chains.

Knives Out 2 will play in theatres between November 23 and November 29, a shrewd strategy given that Thanksgiving is a popular movie-going time for families in the US. It will then land on Netflix just in time for Christmas, on December 23, 2022. Netflix has previously given their ‘prestige’ movies such as Roma, The Power of the Dog, and The Irishman small awards-qualifying runs in a few select theatres, just in big cities.

“We’re excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian’s incredible film,” said Netflix film boss Scott Stuber in a statement. “Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film’s global debut on Netflix in December.”

Knives Out had a large ensemble cast built around Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, which included Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The sequel is similarly packed, with Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and Dave Bautista. The action moves from the New England mansion of the first movie, to a Greek island this time around.

Glass Onion will have theatrical releases in most major territories internationally too, such as the UK and Australia. 2022 saw the release of Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, as well as See How They Run, The Outfit, and Confess Fletch – which are all in the murder mystery genre. Even Bodies Bodies Bodies, which was marketed as a horror movie, is really more of a murder mystery.

