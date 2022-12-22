Knives Out 2 cast were given all Glass Onion’s twists straight away

Writers and directors use all sorts of tricks when working with their cast, including withholding information, if they think it will achieve their desired result. This can be for a number of reasons, for example if you’re Marvel and working with loose-lipped actors like Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo. And you would think with a script for a murder mystery whodunnit, where the movie is allllll about those twists and turns – there might be information that you want to withhold from certain cast-members. But the cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery say that this is not a trick that Rian Johnson keeps up his sleeve.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, cast-members Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline said that they were sent complete scripts, with nothing hidden. “You know what, we didn’t actually do a cast read-through. It was strange,” Jessica Henwick said.

“No, never. We never did a table read. I would say [we found out from] the script,” Madelyn Cline added. “Rian didn’t hide anything from us.” So instead of keeping the end a secret from the cast, Rian Johnson included all the juicy details in their scripts.

“Most of my jobs, they have withheld scripts until the last minute and of often they just won’t give you the end of the script and it’s just a surprise,” Henwick said. “Rian is an actor’s director. I think because he used to be an actor. Back in the day, he was a little theatre kid. So, he understands how important it is [to have all of the information] from the get-go.”

