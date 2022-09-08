Rian Johnson shares first trailer for Knives Out 2: Glass Onion

Rian Johnson has shared the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Written and directed by Johnson, the eagerly anticipated Netflix movie will see Daniel Craig return as Benoit Blanc, who’s invited to a luxurious island by billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).

As Benoit mixes with Miles’ nearest and dearest, one of them ends up dead, and The Last of the Gentlemen Sleuths must spring into action to solve the case. Unfortunately, the detective will have his work cut out for him solving this particular case and there’s a whole host of suspects for him to work through.

Check out the Knives Out 2 trailer below:

The thriller movie boasts an all-star ensemble cast including Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will stream exclusively on Netflix from December 23.