Jessica Henwick still has nightmares about this Glass Onion scene

Jessica Henwick, who plays Birdie's long-suffering PR manager in Knives Out 2, revealed she still has "nightmares" about one iconic scene from the Netflix movie

Jessica Henwick in Knives Out 2

Published:

Knives Out

One of the most satisfying scenes in the Knives Out 2 Glass Onion ending is when Helen (Janelle Monae) encouraged the ‘Disruptors’ to stand up to bullying, egotistical billionaire Miles Bron (Ed Norton) by smashing up all of his expensive art pieces.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Rian Johnson refers to Miles’ art pieces as “Chekhov’s glass bauble” (a play on ‘Chekhov’s gun’) — meaning that their role in the detective movie‘s climax was inevitable. However, he revealed that filming the scene in the Netflix movie wasn’t smooth sailing for every actor — namely, Jessica Henwick, who plays Birdie’s (Kate Hudson’s) timid PR manager Peg.

Following in Helen’s footsteps, Peg drops a glass sculpture, shatters it, and proceeds to give a pained, shocked look to the camera. According to Johnson, this reaction by Henwick wasn’t acted, because she dropped the prop by accident.

YouTube Thumbnail

“One of my favorite moments was, Jess had a massive one that she got to smash, and she was so excited,” the comedy movie‘s director recalled. “It’s a massive wheel of glass. We start rolling the camera, and I’m saying to her, ‘Okay, we want to get this exactly right. We only have one of these. And so what I’m going to do is I’m going to say one, two, three.’ She drops it and then looks right into the camera and does this [makes a shocked face]. We had started the camera just to practice the thing. She broke it and then looked right in the camera. That’s the take that’s in the movie.”

“I still have nightmares about that moment,” Henwick added. “I broke into a cold sweat.” You can watch the 2022 movie on streaming service Netflix now, or if you want to see some other much-hyped films, check out our guide to the best movies of all time.

More from The Digital Fix

Chronically online. Official Staff Writer and unofficial TikTok, The Boys, MCU, and streaming service expert. Past bylines include Business Insider, VICE, Rolling Stone, NBC, The Independent and more.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.