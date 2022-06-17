Clerks 3 isn’t out yet, but Kevin Smith already working on new movie

Kevin Smith‘s career has certainly had its ups and downs since he made his breakthrough as a writer-director in 1994’s comedy movie Clerks, which was hailed as one of the most important movies of the 90s indie scene. Something that people generally agree on is that Smith is a better writer than director, and he has recently had his love for writing reignited with a new script idea.

Clerks III is apparently still set for a 2022 release, after being developed for a long period of time. But Smith recently talked on his podcast (via ComicBook.com) about his enthusiasm for a new project; “I just finished this script on another thing I’m working on, and now I’m diving into a new movie script. This morning I got up and was like, ‘I think I’m gonna start writing a new movie,'” the director shared. Smith went on to compare the writing process to having romantic affairs.

“When I start a new script, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, what are the possibilities here?’ Like, ‘What’s gonna happen?’ Never mind the ones you get paid to write, you know what’s gonna happen there, because generally there’s an outline, but the thing that you write for you? Man.”

Smith added, “Every day is a goddamn adventure, it’s electric, where you’re discovering this thing, the story, and finding nuances, and falling in love with it hardcore. And it’s this weird romance that you know will come to an end. Like it’s intense, it burns f*cking hot as hell, but then at the end of it all, you will be done with the screenwriting and it will become something else, if you’re lucky. So I’m in that period. Every once in a while I remember how wonderful it is to be a writer.”

Clerks made five films in the ‘View Askewniverse’ between 1994-2001. His attempts to leave the franchise have not really led to success, with the likes of Jersey Girl, Tusk and Yoga Hosers being panned by critics. He has returned to the Askewniverse several times since, with Clerks II (2006) and the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019).

