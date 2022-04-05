Kevin Smith celebrates Chasing Amy’s 25th anniversary

Kevin Smith has taken to Instagram to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Chasing Amy, his third film and his second-most lauded after his debut Clerks. It starred Ben Affleck, and was something of a launchpad to his super stardom, as he apparently won the role in disaster movie Armageddon because of it.

Smith’s first four movies – Clerks (1994), Mallrats (1995), Chasing Amy (1997) and Dogma (1999) – were important entries in the ’90s independent cinema scene. While Smith hasn’t reached the heights of those four movies since, they did win him a loyal fanbase, which means he has regularly returned to the View Askewniverse since. The book Spike, Mike, Slackers & Dykes by John Pierson is a good overview of the ’90s indie scene.

Chasing Amy is a very clumsy, but well-intentioned, ’90s examination of queer characters, and it is an important time capsule because of this. Alyssa (Joey Lauren Adams) is a lesbian who befriends comic book writer Holden (Affleck) and struggles when things turn romantic between them. Holden’s roommate and best friend, artist Banky (Jason Lee) becomes incredibly jealous of their relationship.

Chasing Amy was released at a time when bisexuality, pansexuality and being sexually or gender fluid weren’t discussed as much, so is interesting to look back on with the eyes of today.

Like all the movies in the View Askewniverse, Smith appears as Silent Bob, and Jason Mewes plays Jay in Chasing Amy. Also, look out for cameos from Ben’s little brother Casey Affleck, Matt Damon and Ileana Douglas. Regular Smith collaborators Ethan Suplee, Scott Mosier, Brian O’Halloran and Walt Flanagan also pop up in small roles.

Smith’s Instagram post praises the cast and shares a cute cast photo;

Clerks III is apparently set for a release later this year, showing that Smith isn’t ready to leave the View Askewniverse behind yet. Check out our guide the best ’90s movies.