Kevin Bacon had to turn down bizarre role because of his wife’s phobia

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are one of Hollywood’s longest running couples, having been married for 35 years. On a recent talk show appearance, they were asked if they have opinions on the roles that their spouse takes, and if they’ve ever vetoed a role for the other one.

Sedgwick confirmed to James Corden that she does sometimes have to veto a role that Bacon wants to take, such as the time he was offered the esteemed and sought-after part of a dancing, singing M&M. “I have a thing with moving, talking food. I have a serious issue with this, it makes me sick to my stomach if I see a commercial where an Oreo slides down a cream slide. Any anthropomorphising of food.”

Apparently this phobia has a name; cibolassophobia. Bacon also apparently has a fear of earrings, so it seems that they both have weirdly specific phobias, which would make for a very odd horror movie. Bacon is a ubiquitous feature of UK television due to the vast amount of commercials he appears in. He can even be seen in adverts at the cinema, so he’s hard to avoid.

Between commercials, Bacon has managed to carve out a prolific movie and TV career, since making his debut in National Lampoon’s Animal House. He is also known for Diner, Footloose, Tremors, Flatliners, JFK, A Few Good Men, Apollo 13, Sleepers, Hollow Man, and Mystic River. Sedgwick’s movie roles include Born on the Fourth of July, Mr & Mrs Bridge, and Singles. She is best-known for her TV work including The Closer and comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Both Bacon and Sedgwick were a big part of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, playing themselves.

