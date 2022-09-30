Jurassic World director teases “there’s more to come”

While adult audiences are probably mostly crying – please, no more! – there is good news for dino-obsessed kids everywhere. Colin Trevorrow has teased that there is more to come from the Jurassic World franchise.

Trevorrow told Empire magazine; “This one [Dominion] is a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs. For the franchise to be able to move forward – because it’s inherently unfranchisable, there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park – but if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?”

“This movie clearly takes a real interest in creating new characters that a new generation is going to latch on to – Kayla Watts [DeWanda Wise], and Mamoudou Athie’s character Ramsay Cole, who I think, in the Extended Edition, you really feel his purpose in a greater way. And Dichen Lachman’s character [Soyona Santos], who just gets arrested at the end,” the writer-director points out. “There’s more to come.”

‘The epic conclusion of the Jurassic era’ was the tagline featured prominently on posters. “I never knew that this was the ending of the franchise until I saw the marketing,” Trevorrow admits.

“Those guys are brilliant at what they do, but for me I think it might have been clearer if they’d said, ‘The end of an era’, as opposed to all of it. Because regardless of the cynical approach – of course they’re gonna want to make more money, which is what Jurassic World was about – a new dinosaur fan is born every day. Kids deserve these movies, and young filmmakers grow up on these stories – much like Peter Pan and The Wizard Of Oz and worlds we’ve returned to constantly.”

Trevorrow says that he’d be happy for another filmmaker to pick up on the groundwork that Spielberg and others (including JA Bayona) have laid. It looks as though the dinos will live to see another day.

