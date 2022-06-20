Jurassic World 3 director shares sad reason T-Rex seemed so weak

Any Fan of Jurassic Park knows that when it comes to top-tier cinematic dinosaurs, few outrank the classic T-Rex. However, in the latest film in the prehistoric franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, fans were quick to point out that the fearsome monster has seemingly lost its edge. Well, director Colin Trevorrow has come forward to explain why the T-Rex wasn’t as big and bad as we remember – and the reason is pretty upsetting, to be honest. Warning minor spoilers ahead!

In the final scenes of Jurassic World 3, we see a T-Rex try to take down a Giganotosaurus single-handedly and get essentially beaten up in the process. Luckily, the beast is able to win once a Therizinosaurus joins the fight, picking itself up again and taking down the Giga.

Actor Angel Rosario Jr. took to social media to point out their disappointment in the “utilisation of Rexy”, claiming that science proved that the T-Rex was a better predator than the Giganotosaurus. Trevorrow responded to Rosario Jr on Twitter, explaining that the decision to make the T-Rex need a helping hand in the fight wasn’t due to it being an inferior predator, just an older one.

In fact, the director went on to reveal that our beloved T-Rex is nearing the end of its life span (I told you it was upsetting).

“Worth noting the T-Rex had an average lifespan of 28 years, so our Rexy would be near the end of her life in Dominion,” the director wrote. “Even at that age, she found the strength to rise up and avenge her own death, 65 million years later. Sometimes revenge takes time.”

I understand the feeling. Worth noting the T. Rex had an average lifespan of 28 years, so our Rexy would be near the end of her life in Dominion. Even at that age, she found the strength to rise up and avenge her own death, 65 million years later. Sometimes revenge takes time. https://t.co/rEw5pkWDSl — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 18, 2022

The final dino battle in Jurassic World was a certifiable showstopper, and it is understandable why fans have an opinion on the scene. Seeing Trevorrow’s response, Rosario Jr commended the filmmaker and explained that despite their differing opinions on dinosaurs, he greatly admired his work.

Although Jurassic World Dominion is set to end the trilogy, producer Frank Marshall has previously hinted that more films could be on their way. If that is the case, we hope that, despite Trevorrow’s sad revelation, the T-Rex will still be alive and kicking by then.

Jurassic World Dominion is out in cinemas now.