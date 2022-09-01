Brendan Gleeson joins Joker 2 in undisclosed role

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is joining Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, and Zazie Beetz in Joker: Folie à Deux. The sequel to the critically-acclaimed 2019 movie, for which Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar, is set for release in October 2024. Todd Phillips will obviously be hoping to replicate the billion dollar success of the first movie. It set the record for highest-grossing R-rated movie.

Phillips is going in an unexpected direction for the sequel, which is said to be a musical at least partly set in Arkham Asylum, focusing on Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck and Gaga’s Harley Quinn. So, Gleeson better start warming up those vocal muscles – he can play the fiddle, which may come in handy. It’s not yet known who Gleeson will play, but a villain of some kind seems likely.

Gleeson has previous – as he played dangerously violent criminal Knuckles McGinty in Paddington 2. Gleeson is also known for playing Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter franchise. Gleeson will soon be reuniting with In Bruges’ Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, set for release during awards season.

Gleeson has also worked with McDonagh’s brother twice – in Calvary (2014) and The Guard (2011). Gleeson is the head of his own acting dynasty – with his sons Domhnall and Brian both being actors and writers. Gleeson’s other roles include 28 Days Later, Gangs of New York, Cold Mountain, Edge of Tomorrow, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The title of the Joker sequel refers to a delusional disorder shared by two people. Notable cases include that of teen murderers Pauline Parker and Juliet Hulme, which inspired Peter Jackson’s film Heavenly Creatures. Both Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are known for going to extreme lengths to get into character, so we’ll have to see how they get along together.

