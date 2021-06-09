John Wick 4 adds Bill Skarsgård to cast

A new guest has just checked into The Continental, none other than Pennywise himself. Yes, according to Collider, Bill Skarsgård (IT) has joined the cast of John Wick 4. Skarsgård is just one of the bevvy of actors recently cast in the film. So far, Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Shamier Anderson ( Destroyer) and popstar Rina Sawayama have all been confirmed for the movie.

Details about Skarsgård’s role in the film are unknown (clearly, he’s good at this secret assassin business), but we do know, thanks to Deadline, that Yen is set to play one of John’s old friends and the pair share a common enemy. Could Skarsgård be that enemy? After playing Pennywise the clown, he’s defintiely got form…

Keanu Reeves is returning as the titular assassin, with a soft spot for puppies, for John Wick 4, alongside series director Chad Stahelski. Currently, no information has been released about the plot. Still, it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to deduce the film will deal with John and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) plotting the downfall of the High Table after the dramatic events of John Wick: Parabellum.

The movie is being written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and production is set to begin in Paris and Berlin – with additional filming locations in Japan and New York City – this summer. The original plan was to shoot John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back (Robert Zemeckis style!), but Lionsgate is believed to have pushed back shooting the fifth film because of the global pandemic.

A prequel TV series, The Continental, is also currently in the works. It’s believed the show will tackle the origins of The Continental Hotel and focus on a young Winston (Ian McShane in the films).

If you can’t get enough gun-fu and one-liners, why not sate your craving for more high-octane action with our list of the best action movies.

John Wick 4 is scheduled for release on 27 May 2022.