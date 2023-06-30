John Goodman shoots down making a sequel to one of his best movies

Filmmaking legends Joel and Ethan Coen have recently started working apart for the first time, with Joel making The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021, and Ethan making Drive-Away Dolls (set for release in September 2023). However, their fans are still holding out hope for a Coen Brothers reunion – which may be happening with upcoming project The Zebra Striped Hearse (which is currently listed on both Joel and Ethan’s IMDb). And they’ll be hoping for a further reunion with one of their long-time collaborators – John Goodman.

John Goodman has worked with the Coen Brothers many times – on Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, O Brother Where Art Thou, and Inside Llewyn Davis. But their most well-known and most-loved collaboration was on one of the best comedy movies of all time – The Big Lebowski.

Goodman is currently promoting The Righteous Gemstones season 3 and was asked by Looper if he had the chance to reunite with the Coens on a new, original movie or on a Big Lebowski sequel, which one he’d choose. Goodman responded; “No, the Lebowski sequel’s not going to happen, but anytime Joel and Ethan have a part for me, I’ll be there.”

The Big Lebowski of course stars Jeff Bridges as The Dude – a slacker who becomes embroiled in a noir-like mystery. Goodman plays The Dude’s Vietnam vet bowling buddy Walter, alongside Steve Buscemi as their other buddy Donny and John Turturro as their arch-nemesis Jesus Quintana.

Surprisingly, The Big Lebowski has already had a sequel of sorts. Well, really more of a spin-off – 2020’s The Jesus Rolls – which was written and directed by John Turturro. It’s somewhat easy to forget that it came out though, unfortunately.

