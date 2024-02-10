Jennifer Lawrence still doesn’t fully get one of her best movies

Jennifer Lawrence has made some great thriller movies, but there's one in particular she's still not she fully understanding, and honestly we totally get it.

Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay
Throughout her career, Jennifer Lawrence has made a lot of movies. Hunger Games was what made her famous, but she’s been in some hits since then, including one of the best horror movies of the last decade. Just don’t ask her what Mother! was about.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she was asked on a scale of one to ten what was really able to discern about Dareen Aronofsky’s thriller movie. “I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director so I had CliffsNotes. So… five? Or a four,” she says.

Honestly, we’re probably about the same overall when it comes to the Jennifer Lawrence movie. A lot goes on in Mother!, though the same could be said for almost any of Aronofsky’s drama movies.

The film was one of the more intense projects from Lawrence, who’s since taken lighter work in comedy movies like Don’t Look Up, and most recently No Hard Feelings. After something like Mother!, you can only go up.

YouTube Thumbnail

No Hard Feelings has a classic rom-com premise, where a hapless young man’s parents set him up with someone. That someone’s played by Lawrence, who responds to a Craigslist ad, and wackiness ensues. Our Emma-Jane Betts loved it, and you can read all about why in her No Hard Feelings review and our interview with director and co-writer Gene Stupnitsky.

