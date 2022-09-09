Remembering when James Bond took Queen Elizabeth II to the Olympics

The news that Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 2022, sent shockwaves across the world. In the UK, in particular, fans of the Queen are fondly remembering some of her most iconic moments, and one that immediately comes to mind is the 2012 London Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Somehow a decade has gone by since that incredible day, and if you missed it or are too young to remember it, then I’m sorry the magic of the Olympic Opening Ceremony cannot be described. It just perfectly captured the idealised notion of Britishness. It was eccentric, funny, and surprisingly daring for such a conservative nation.

Perhaps the most memorable moment, however, was the Queen’s appearance. Obviously, the Queen had to attend the Opening Ceremony, but no one expected her to make the entrance she did, parachuting into the ceremony on the arm of Daniel Craig’s James Bond.

Check out the clip below:

They even filmed a little skit, directed by Danny Boyle (and unfortunately the closest he ever got to making a James Bond movie) that has to be seen to be believed.

This wasn’t the only time the Queen would film a fun little video. She teamed up with family movie favourite Paddington to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.