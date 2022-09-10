Harrison Ford cried on stage during Indiana Jones 5 trailer

The first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 was released at the D23 2022 event, and it made Harrison Ford cry on stage.

The actor was on stage while the first trailer for the upcoming adventure movie played on screen, and watching it moved the actor to tears.

Unfortunately, the trailer was shown exclusively to the audience at the event, and it won’t be released officially for a short while.

The movie’s director James Mangold, who also helmed X-Men movie Logan, discussed the movie, while Harrison Ford reportedly indicated that Indiana Jones 5 will be his last outing as the veteran archaeologist.

The actor reportedly told the audience that “This is it, I’m not falling down for you again!”

The movie is still untitled as of yet, though it does have a release date of 30 June 2023.

Excuse us while we wipe away our own tears at the thought of Ford hanging up his hat.

[More as we get it]