Indiana Jones 5 trailer debuts title, Sallah return, and de-aged Indy

Our favourite adventure movie star is back: and this time, he’s bringing along an old friend. No, your ears and eyes didn’t deceive you: that is John Rhys-Davies in the new Indiana Jones 5 trailer reprising his role as Sallah: a role he hasn’t played since 1989’s The Last Crusade.

“I miss waking up every morning, and wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring us,” Sallah says wistfully to Indy in the trailer. “Don’t you?”

As the trailer cuts to car chases, underwater sequences, and Indy picking up his infamous hat and whip once again, it becomes clear that the explorer maybe has one more adventure left in him. As well as getting glimpses of Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in action, we also see 80-year-old Ford making his way through the street on horseback intercut with what looks like a flashback sequence with a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford.

Starring alongside Waller-Bridge, who plays Indy’s adventurous goddaughter Helena, it looks like Harrison Ford will be facing off against the Russians once again, with this Indiana Jones movie being set in the 1960s Space Race between the US and Soviet Russia.

Apart from that, plot details on the upcoming film are slim: but based on the trailer, it looks like the film might be verging into science fiction movie territory as Indy recounts some of the more mystical relics he’s encountered over the years.

Following from 2008’s divisive addition to the franchise — Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — Steven Spielberg is taking a backseat in terms of directing the upcoming film, with James Mangold, who directed the acclaimed Marvel movie Logan, taking over as director. But another much-hyped returnee alongside Ford and Rhys-Davies is John Williams, who will once again be composing the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — a title unveiled along with the teaser trailer — will hit theatres on June 30, 2023.