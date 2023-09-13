Forget IMAX, this is actually the biggest cinema screen in the world

IMAX has had a smashing summer, with the likes of Into the Spider-Verse 2, Transformers 7, Indiana Jones 5, and Mission: Impossible 7. Then, original movie Oppenheimer – which doesn’t even have a number after its title – blew them all away by becoming the surprise IMAX hit of the year. The likes of James Cameron, Tom Cruise, and Christopher Nolan put a lot of emphasis on seeing movies on the biggest screen possible. But one movie (that you’ve probably never heard of) is about to open on the biggest screen that anyone has ever seen.

Darren Aronofsky is the controversial filmmaker behind Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, Black Swan, Mother!, and 2022’s The Whale starring Brendan Fraser. His next project is, surprisingly, a nature documentary called Postcard from Earth, and its gearing up for its October 6 premiere at a very special, and completely unique venue.

Aronofsky previously directed a Disney Plus nature series called Welcome to Earth (2021) starring Will Smith, so it’s not quite as unexpected as it seems. But this new documentary won’t be premiering in your living room, but on the ‘largest screen on the planet’ – at Las Vegas’ newest venue: The Sphere.

The Sphere is – as you might be able to tell from the name – a spherical new venue for concerts and other events at The Venetian in Las Vegas. The rock band U2 will soon be doing 25 nights at the brand new venue, which projects images – such as the Earth and an eyeball on the outside.

In a new Instagram post, Aronofsky has shared a sneak-peek at footage of an elephant from his documentary playing on the inside of The Sphere. He says; “First look of the 18K, 60fps largest screen on the planet featuring Postcard from Earth premiering October 6 only at The Sphere, Las Vegas. Making a half-petabyte (500,000 GB) experience, filming on every continent, a love letter to Mother Earth, has been incredibly rewarding. We are just finishing up the [sound] mix and it’s next level with 160,000 speakers. Postcard is a journey and I can’t wait to share it with you all. My iPhone can’t come close to capturing the definition on the screen. At times you forget where you are and you’re transported to the other side of our home.”

Check out our guides to some other epic movies, such as the best war movies, the best fantasy movies and the best action movies.