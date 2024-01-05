Hugh Jackman once pissed himself mid-song on stage

Hugh Jackman is undoubtedly one of the coolest actors in Hollywood, not least of all for his role as the X-Men character Wolverine through the years. But, embarrassing things happen to the best of us, as the star revealed recently.

The actor is reprising his role as Wolverine for the upcoming Deadpool 3 release date, and will finally turn his hero into a fully-fledged MCU character for at least one Marvel movie outing. Jackman is more than just a badass with Adamantium claws, though. He has quite the singing voice on him, and has starred in numerous musicals on stage and screen, but those experiences haven’t always served him well.

In an interview with British Vogue, Jackman was asked to reveal the most embarrassing moment of his career, and it involves his desire to belt out a tune rather than going to the toilet.

“I pissed my pants on stage. It’s the doozy of all doozies. The doctor told me I was dehydrated so, following direction, I drank so much water that by the time I was doing this number – in red tights, as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast – I basically had a choice of pissing my pants or not singing,” Jackman explained.

So you see kids, while it’s important to stay hydrated, you should always go to the toilet before stepping out on stage to play a Disney villain – a universal lesson we can all take on board, don’t you think?

