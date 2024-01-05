Hugh Jackman once pissed himself mid-song on stage

He may be one of the coolest actors in Hollywood, but Hugh Jackman once endured a very embarrassing incident during a stage production.

Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman
Jakob Barnes's Avatar

Published:

Beauty and the Beast Hugh Jackman 

Hugh Jackman is undoubtedly one of the coolest actors in Hollywood, not least of all for his role as the X-Men character Wolverine through the years. But, embarrassing things happen to the best of us, as the star revealed recently.

 

The actor is reprising his role as Wolverine for the upcoming Deadpool 3 release date, and will finally turn his hero into a fully-fledged MCU character for at least one Marvel movie outing. Jackman is more than just a badass with Adamantium claws, though. He has quite the singing voice on him, and has starred in numerous musicals on stage and screen, but those experiences haven’t always served him well.

In an interview with British Vogue, Jackman was asked to reveal the most embarrassing moment of his career, and it involves his desire to belt out a tune rather than going to the toilet.

“I pissed my pants on stage. It’s the doozy of all doozies. The doctor told me I was dehydrated so, following direction, I drank so much water that by the time I was doing this number – in red tights, as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast – I basically had a choice of pissing my pants or not singing,” Jackman explained.

So you see kids, while it’s important to stay hydrated, you should always go to the toilet before stepping out on stage to play a Disney villain – a universal lesson we can all take on board, don’t you think?

YouTube Thumbnail

Now, go back in time to explore the timeline of the X-Men movies.

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.