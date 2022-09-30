Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus

Oh look, another glorious scary movie, it makes me sick! Not at all, actually, but I can’t resist a good horror movie reference. Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the cult classic family movie, is now available to stream on Disney Plus in UK and US.

Taking place years after the original, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters to terrorise the people of Salem, Massachusetts. Both a prequel and a sequel, Hocus Pocus includes flashbacks too, of the Sandersons upbringing with all the with hunts and such. Expect to learn quite a bit about the villainous trio.

Anne Fletcher directed the follow-up, from a script by Jen D’Angelo. Doung Jones returns as Billy Butcherson. There was an intention to bring back more of the original cast, but timings didn’t totally work out, unfortunately. Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, and Lilia Buckingham are the new leads, a group of teens who accidentally reawaken the Sandersons on Halloween. They’ll probably think twice about messing with spell books after this anyway.

You can check out the full trailer below:

The official synopsis is as follows: “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

All standard subscribes of Disney Plus can watch Hocus Pocus 2 now.