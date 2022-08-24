Hellraiser 2022 gets a release date and a creepy teaser trailer

Someone must have been playing with the Lament Configuration because the Cenobites have been sighted. Yes, that’s right, the first teaser for the rebooted Hellraiser movie has finally arrived, and we now know the film will be released on October 7, 2022.

A remake of the 1987 horror movie of the same name Hellraiser, this new film promises to be more accurate to Clive Barker’s original novelette The Hellbound Heart than the original, but it’s already made some changes to the source material. Like the novel, the thriller movie will see a young woman face off against interdimensional pioneers of pain known as Cenobites after solving a magical puzzle box.

However, it seems that skinless Uncle Frank and poor innocent Kirsty are gone. Instead, our hero will be Riley, who’s hunting for her missing brother (we think the Cenobites might know where he is), which puts her on a collision course with the Priest of Hell Pinhead (Jamie Clayton). We honestly can’t wait to see what pleasures Hulu has in store for us.

The teaser doesn’t give the plot away, but it gave us our first look at the new Pinhead and surprise, surprise, they look exactly like they’ve got pins in their head.

Check out the Hellraiser 2022 trailer below:

Honestly, we couldn’t really care less what Pinhead looks like. We just want to know if our boy Butterball will make an appearance. They’re clearly the best Cenobite.

