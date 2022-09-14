Original Hellboy actor wants a No Way Home style crossover

Doug Jones, the actor who portrayed Abe Sapien in Guillermo Del Toro’s superhero movie Hellboy, is up for a Spider-Man: No Way Home style crossover Hellboy movie.

Jones is best known for his ability to perform while under heavy prosthetics and make-up, is a frequent Guillermo del Toro collaborator. In addition to playing Abe Sapien, and appearing in Pan’s Labyrinth, other notable roles include Star Trek captain Saru in Discovery, and the Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water.

Now, Jones has spoken about the idea of a multiverse spanning Hellboy movie, with the return of Abe Sapien. Speaking to Screen Rant, Jones gave a short but sweet quote on the subject, saying “if we can find a way to mash up our universes, I would love it.”

The prospect of a multi-dimensional, multiversal Hellboy team up would undoubtedly get some fans of the character, and the original Hellboy comics excited. It would certainly be fun to see Ron Perlman in the role again, fighting alongside (or, against) David Harbour’s take on the character.

However, there is also the creeping sense that the multiverse is beginning to be a concept that’s overused, and relied on solely for nostalgia and cameos as a way to generate interest in a film. The multiverse has been a core concept of the MCU for years now, and is also being used in the DCEU timeline, too.

Of course, that isn’t the only stumbling block. Del Toro’s Hellboy movies were never huge box-office hits, and the 2019 action movie reboot was widely considered to be a critical and commercial flop. So, the likelihood of a studio wanting to bring back Perlman, Harbour, Jones, and other supporting characters isn’t exactly high.

