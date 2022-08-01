Michael Mann says Heat 2 is “coming soon”

After it emerged last month that legendary filmmaker Michael Mann had plans for a sequel to his epic thriller movie Heat, we’ve been waiting with baited breath for updates on when we can expect Heat 2 to arrive. Well, Mann has now teased fans on his social media account by claiming Heat 2 is “coming soon.”

The original movie starred Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in a classic cat and mouse tale filled with guns, violence, and the highest of stakes. Heat is widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time, and also featured the likes of Val Kilmer, Danny Trejo, and a young Natalie Portman among its cast.

By all accounts, the original action movie was pretty conclusive and nobody really expected the story of Neil McCauley and Vincent Hanna to be expanded further. Mann however, had other ideas and later this month his novel Heat 2 will be published, and the director explained the plan was always to bring this story to life as a prequel movie.

On Mann’s Twitter account on July 30, 2022, the veteran director tweeted the following: “HEAT 2 is coming soon.” A short but sweet message, which suggests the project is developing quickly.

According to Mann in an interview with Empire earlier in 2022, Heat 2 will be “one large movie” and will be set six years prior to the events of the original ‘90s movie.

The new instalment in the “Heat universe” as Mann described it, will have to overcome the fact that its main players are now a lot older. The story is reportedly centred around Al Pacino and Val Kilmer’s characters, though neither of them would be a good fit for this project now nearly 30 years later.

We’re sure that once this production really picks up speed, we will learn more about the casting process for this detective movie. Until then, we can only wonder how soon is “soon.”