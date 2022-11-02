Harry Potter star Tom Felton bombed an audition with Anthony Hopkins

It can't be easy to audition opposite Anthony Hopkins, especially when you yourself don't think you're right for the part like Tom Felton did

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter

Published:

Harry Potter

Tom Felton may have been perfect for the role of Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy, but you can’t win ’em all. Turns out, he made a real pig’s ear of an audition opposite none other than the legendary Anthony Hopkins once, and it was all for a role he knew himself he wasn’t right for.

Starting young as one of the stars of the Harry Potter movies would naturally mean that the pressure is on when it comes to finding other roles in the industry. That was certainly the case when Felton was put up for a role in the movie based on a true story, Hitchcock, recounting the process of Alfred Hitchock making the horror movie Psycho.

In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Felton revealed he auditioned for a role in the film even though he had never seen the classic Hitchcock thriller movie and things did not go well for him.

“I got the sides at very last minute. I knew I wasn’t right for the role. I had never seen Psycho, and the film was about the making of Psycho. I didn’t know anything particularly well, but I knew I wasn’t right for this. I’ve very rarely called my agent before going into an audition and said ‘I really don’t think this is for me’, but I did in that occasion,” Felton said.

His agent encouraged him to audition nonetheless, but Felton probably wishes he hadn’t bothered. Anthony Hopkins has starred in some of the best movies of all time, like the iconic ‘90s movie The Silence of the Lambs, so it must have been a daunting experience.

YouTube Thumbnail

Felton continued: “I sat down across Sir Anthony Hopkins, and he knew straight away that I didn’t know what I was doing, and he decided to go off book. He said, ‘let’s put the scene down and let’s test the water with the characters’. And I proceeded to babble out the worst three minutes of improv in an awful American accent that anyone has ever seen. And he had a very graceful way of saying ‘leave’.”

At least Hopkins was gentle. If you’re a fan of the wizarding world, check out our guide to the best Harry Potter characters or our guide to the Harry Potter cast.

More from The Digital Fix

Our resident Virgin River correspondent, a purveyor of dark, psychological thriller movies, and Batman-obsessed geek, Jakob's range puts Meryl Streep to shame.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.